STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Harley Davidson exits current business model in India; announces salesforce cut

The company is planning to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal (Haryana) and significantly reduce the size of its sales office in Gurgaon, the bike manufacturer said in a statement.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Harley Davidson motorcycles at the expo. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: American cult bike manufacturer Harley Davidson on Thursday said it is discontinuing its current business model in India.

As part of the process, the company is planning to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal (Haryana) and significantly reduce the size of its sales office in Gurgaon, the bike manufacturer said in a statement.

The company is communicating with its customers in India and will keep them updated on future support, it added.

The company's dealer network will continue to serve customers through the contract term, Harley Davidson said.

"As part of The Rewire, an overhaul of its operating model and market structure, the company is changing its business model in India and evaluating options to continue to serve its customers," it noted.

The Milwaukee-based company refers 'The Rewire' as a term to describe restructuring actions related to employees and other services.

Industry sources said the company is looking to tie up with a partner to run its business in the country.

"These actions are aligned with The Rewire which is planned to continue through the end of 2020, leading to The Hardwire, a new strategic plan for 2021-2025 aimed at building desirability for the Harley-Davidson brand and products," the statement said.

In a separate SEC filing, the American firm said that between August 6, 2020, and September 23, 2020, the company approved commitments to additional restructuring actions under 'The Rewire' related to optimising its global dealer network, exiting certain international markets, and discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

The India action will include an associated workforce reduction of around 70 employees, it added.

As a result of the actions approved through September 23, 2020, the company expects to incur restructuring expenses of around 75 million in 2020, of which around 80 per cent are expected to be cash expenditures, including one-time termination benefits of close to USD 3 million, non-current asset adjustments of approximately USD 5 million, and contract termination and other costs close to USD 67 million.

Full implementation of these 'Rewire' actions may require the company to commit more funds for additional contract termination and other costs, it added.

Including previously disclosed restructuring charges, the company expects total restructuring expenses associated with Rewire restructuring actions approved through September 23, 2020, of approximately USD 169 million in 2020, the filing said.

The company expects to complete the restructuring activities approved through September 23, 2020, within the next 12 months, it added.

Harley Davidson's portfolio included bikes like Street 750, Iron 883 among others.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harley Davidson
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp