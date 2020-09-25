STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Google Pay doesn't share customer transaction data with any 3rd party outside payments flow: Google

Published: 25th September 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Google (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Google on Friday said Google Pay does not share customer transaction data with any third party outside the payments flow.

The clarification from Google came after reports cited the company's submission to the Delhi High Court saying it is allowed to share customers transaction data with third parties with the prior permission of NPCI and payment service providing (PSP) banks.

"This is to clarify that press reports on the basis of the affidavit filed by Google before the Delhi High Court, do not represent the complete facts," a Google spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson added that Google Pay is in full compliance with Unified Payment Interface (UPI) procedural guidelines, issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the applicable laws.

"and does not share customer transaction data with any third party outside the payments flow," the spokesperson further said.

The submission by Google was filed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan in response to a PIL seeking action against Google Pay for allegedly violating the RBI's guidelines related to data localisation, storage and sharing.

The high court on Thursday listed the matter for hearing on November 10, as the Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have not filed their responses yet.

