Vodafone wins arbitration case against India in Rs 20,000 crore tax dispute case

By Online Desk

Vodafone International Holdings BV has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over retrospective tax demand of Rs 20,000 crore.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that the Indian government's imposition of tax liability on the company is a breach of the India-Netherlands Bilateral Investment Treaty agreement.

In 2014, Vodafone had initiated the proceedings claiming that the tax liability imposed on it violated the principles of equitable and fair treatment under the treaty.

(This is a developing story)