Volkswagen launches digitally integrated service outlets for pre-owned cars

With the launch of Das WeltAuto (DWA) Excellence Centres, the company aims to strengthen its one-stop solution to buy, sell or exchange certified pre-owned cars.

Published: 25th September 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Flags wave in front of a factory building during the production restart of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Friday announced the launch of its digitally integrated service outlets for pre-owned cars.

Through these Centres, customers can avail a bouquet of features, including professional car evaluation, special finance offer, unique accessory packages and hassle-free transfer, the company said in a statement.

To begin with, the company has launched DWA Excellence Centres in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin and Thrissur.

The company said it aims to offer a digitally enabled, professionally managed, value for money proposition to customers looking for individual mobility options.

"In line with this, Volkswagen will introduce 17 DWA Excellence Centres by 2021, which will be based on stringent internal guidelines.

In addition, the brand also conducts thorough verification and internal audits to ensure smooth functioning of DWA Excellence Centres," it said.

The DWA facilities offer buying, selling or exchange of multi-brand pre-owned cars, which are thoroughly checked and certified along with offering genuine accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months), insurance and financial support to prospective customers, it added.

"With the introduction of DWA Excellence Centre, we believe we will be catering to the ever-evolving pre-owned car segment.

Our aim is to offer customised services, provide customers with peace of mind by making the process of buying, selling or exchanging pre-owned cars effortless and hassle-free," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.

The company said it has enabled digitisation across DWA Excellence Centres for a seamless and contactless, complete digital experience.

The services range from integrated online buying or selling on the DWA website to self-valuation of car through the Das WeltAuto Valuator app that offers swift and transparent valuations basis the algorithms given by the 'Indian Blue Book'.

