Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for switching to 100% clean fuels for prime tourist cities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday urged for switching prime tourist destinations to 100 percent clean fuel.

He was addressing a virtual meet on 'tourism and rural development' along with Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, an official statement said here.

Pradhan commended the Ministry of Tourism for its novel initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' that promotes and encourages local heritage and tourist sites.

He spoke about India's rich culture, history, and ancient architectural marvels which offer immense scope for the growth of the tourism industry.

The tourism industry, he said, offers immense job opportunities and called for weaving sustainability with tourism and collaborating to switch prime tourist cities to 100 percent clean fuels, which will further help protect monuments and ensure a cleaner environment for tourists.