STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Decision in two-three days over interest on deferred instalments by banks, Centre tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the top court that he will endeavour to circulate affidavit by Thursday and the matter can be heard on Monday.

Published: 28th September 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Debt, Loan

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that a decision is likely in 2-3 days over charging of interest by banks on instalments which were deferred during the moratorium period in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court asked the Centre to bring the decision on record and circulate the affidavit to the parties in a batch of pleas challenging interest on deferred instalments.

The Centre informed the top court that the matter has received very serious consideration and the decision making process is at advanced stage.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that it would hear the batch of pleas filed by various industries, trade associations and individuals on October 5.

"Mr Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General, submits that the issues are under active consideration of the Government of India and only after decision is taken, an affidavit along with decision can be filed.

"He further submits that the affidavit will be sent by October 1, through email to appearing counsel. List on October 5, 2020," said the bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah.

Mehta, appearing for the Centre said the government is looking into several economic issues.

The bench asked Mehta if he will be able to circulate his affidavit in advance to the parties concerned to which he agreed.

"We will fix the matter for Monday (October 5). Whatever is your policy, whatever you have, you circulate it. We will take it up on Monday. We don't want any further adjournment," the bench said.

It said that Mehta shall endeavour to circulate the affidavit among the parties by Thursday so that the matter is heard on October 5.

"The decision taken by the government should be brought on record along with an affidavit," the bench said.

Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, appearing for the main petitioner Gajendra Sharma, said this is a very important matter and banks are acting as if it is a very normal issue.

Mehta requested him to wait for 2-3 days so that the government can take a final call.

"I assure you that it is under consideration and it is at a very advanced stage".

On September 10, the top court had extended its interim order that no account is to be declared a non performing asset (NPA) or bad loan till further orders after the Centre said an expert panel has been set up to look into the issue of interest being charged by banks on instalments deferred during the moratorium period due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The government at "highest level" is considering all the issues raised before the court in the petitions and a decision would be taken within two weeks, the Centre had informed the apex court.

The top court had directed that decisions taken by the Centre, the RBI and different banks be placed on record for consideration.

"As noted above, on the next date of hearing, the specific instructions with regard to charging of compound interest and credit rating/downgrading during moratorium period shall be obtained, so that appropriate order be issued on the next date of hearing," the bench had said.

The Centre had sought two weeks' time to file an appropriate affidavit bringing on record the relevant decisions and directions of the government as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It had said that everything has to be considered holistically and the government is considering all the sectors, for which an expert panel has been constituted.

The top court had asked the Centre that concrete decisions should be taken with clarity.

On September 3, in a relief to stressed borrowers who are facing hardship due to the impact of pandemic, the top court had said that accounts which were not declared as non-performing assets till August 31 this year, shall not be declared NPA till further orders.

The pleas in the apex court have raised issues pertaining to validity of RBI's March 27 circular which allowed lending institutions to grant moratorium on payment of instalments of term loans falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31 this year due to the pandemic.

Later, the period of moratorium was extended till August 31.

The Centre had recently told the court that waiver of interest on deferred EMIs during moratorium period would be against "the basic canons of finance" and unfair to those who repaid loans as per schedule.

RBI has however come out with a scheme which provides for extension of moratorium for two years to certain stressed borrowers, the Centre had informed the top court.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Loan deferrment Loan moratorium Tushar Mehta
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp