STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ITI will be able to produce 4G and 5G equipment in a few months: Tech Mahindra official

Tech Mahindra network services CEO Manish Vyas said that the partnership to exchange technology with ITI is to get back the state-run company in manufacturing high-end technology products.

Published: 28th September 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT company Tech Mahindra is in advance stage of sharing technology with ITI Limited and said the state-run electronics manufacturing entity will be ready to make 4G and 5G equipment in a few months, a senior official of the Mahindra group firm said.

The country's potential to produce talent and software at large scale, coupled with geo-political scenario with China, presents a wonderful opportunity for India to indigenise technologies, Tech Mahindra network services CEO Manish Vyas told PTI.

In June, the company signed an agreement with ITI Limited for development of 4G and 5G technologies. "We are in the stages of exchanging design, starting to plan and also doing a couple of test runs and trials based on the technology that they are looking to manufacture. Pretty advanced stages, it's not something that will take years but months for them to start doing it and of course, it depends on how quickly they start winning business in this area," Vyas said.

He said the partnership to exchange technology with ITI is in line with the government's strong desire to get back the state-run company in manufacturing high-end technology products. "We are going to be helping them with the reference design with the transfer of technology that will enable them to put together the process and the plans to start manufacturing the radio units which are very specific to both 4G and 5G going forward, to an architecture which is an open source, open radio access network-based architecture," he said.

Under government rule, ITI gets some quota to provide equipment that can be installed in the network of public sector telecom companies BSNL and MTNL. ITI has also won a Rs 7,796 crore contract to build communication networks for the Defence sector.

Vyas said that ITI getting back into high-end manufacturing will be a wonderful opportunity for them and other manufacturers of India. "This (India) market will require hundreds of thousands of radio units in the next few years globally. Millions I would say, and it will require a facility that people can trust, a country that people can trust, in terms of security from a data standpoint, I think it's a wonderful job. Our partnership is built around enabling them to be able to get back to manufacturing and to seize this moment and opportunity," he said.

Tech Mahindra is already working with Japan's Rakuten Mobile on development of 5G technology. Vyas said that the company will not directly get into telecom equipment manufacturing but support companies worldwide in developing their network gears.

"Tech Mahindra today works for every single major telecom firm outside China. Every single major service provider anywhere in the world, in every country that we care for, in the sense we operate in, in Africa and Latin America, in Europe and Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Japan, America, Canada," he said.

Vyas said that all the top three or four service providers in each of the countries where Tech Mahindra operates are its customers. "It gives us an opportunity to participate with 150 operators globally. The world of opportunity exists for us across the board," he said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Vyas Tech Mahindra ITI electronics 4G equipment 5G equipment
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp