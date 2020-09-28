Mid-range smartphones to be sweet spot this festive season: Amazon India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mid-range smartphones, priced in the range of Rs 15,000-25,000, could emerge as the sweet spot during the upcoming festive season for online shoppers, according to e-commerce major Amazon India.

According to findings of the 'Great Indian Mobile' survey, 38 percent of respondents said they are looking at buying a mid-range smartphone between Rs 15,000-25,000, making it the most desired price point for the festive season.

About 27 percent said they were looking for devices in the Rs 10,000-15,000 range, while 26 percent showed a preference for smartphones in the Rs 25,000 and above premium range.

About 9 percent of respondents said they would look at phones in the sub Rs 10,000 range.

Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands with over 50 percent of respondents saying they are looking to buy Samsung mobile phones, followed by OnePlus and Xiaomi, Amazon India said.

OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51 and Redmi Note 9 series devices top the popularity chart among the respondents.

The survey - conducted earlier this month - included close to 60,000 respondents from tier 1, II, and III cities and towns.

Electronics, including mobile phones, is among the categories that see the biggest demand during the festive season.

As per a report by RedSeer, festive sales are expected to almost double this year and touch USD 7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) as compared to USD 3.8 billion in the same period last year.

GMV is a term used in online retailing to indicate the gross merchandise value of products sold through the marketplace over a certain period.

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, online channels including Flipkart and Amazon accounted for 43 per cent share of the Indian smartphone sales in the June 2020 quarter as consumers preferred contact-less shopping experiences.

"As we get into the festive season, the Great Indian Mobile Survey has allowed us to understand what smartphone shoppers are actually looking for. We have used these insights to work with our sellers and brand partners to bring the smartphones customers are looking to buy this festive season," Amazon India Category Leader  Mobile Phones Nishant Sardana said.

He added that the findings have revealed interesting insights directly from around 60,000 customers across several demographics of the country.

The camera was the top feature that influenced purchase decisions, followed by battery capacity, display quality, RAM, and fast charging.

More than 42 percent of respondents said they preferred 64 MP cameras in their mobile phone, followed by 24 percent who are inclined towards 32 MP-48 MP cameras.

The survey also indicated an emerging trend of customers preferring 5G ready phones which are future-ready, Amazon India said.

The survey found over 44 percent of respondents looking at phones with 6-6.

5-inch display sizes and more than 37 percent saying they would choose a phone with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

With the impact of COVID-19 on disposable incomes, customers prefer no-cost EMI and other affordable finance options which allow them to buy their desired phone without worrying about the high-interest rates or paying upfront, Amazon India said.

More than 32 percent of respondents said they are looking to buy phones on no-cost EMI this festive season.

Over 22 percent said they are looking for lucrative exchange offers and 30 percent said they are looking to avail instant bank discounts and cashback.