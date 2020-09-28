STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Telecom has bright future, have full faith in professionalism: Outgoing TRAI chief RS Sharma

While Sharma said that competitive pricing will continue in a free market economy, he also pointed out pros like greater efficiencies and better services due to such markets.

Published: 28th September 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

RS Sharma

Outgoing TRAI chief Dr RS Sharma (Photo| Twitter/ RS Sharma)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom sector, backed by strong demand for services and its ability to adapt swiftly to changes even amid disruptions, has a bright future ahead, outgoing TRAI chief RS Sharma has said. Sharma said he has full confidence in professionalism of telecom operators, adding that he believes that "competition is the name of the game" and competitive pricing will continue in a free market economy.

"I have full faith in professionalism of the telecom operators. They are highly qualified and highly professional people managing technology and networks...These have been very disruptive times, from multiple angles, but I think the industry leaders are capable enough to come out (of) these disruptive times," Sharma told PTI.

While every sector has its share of "ups and downs" and "variations", the telecom industry has steered through the disruptive period during the pandemic, managing not only the spike in demand but also changes in pattern of traffic, as network loads shifted from enterprise premises to homes, he said.

"Unlike some other sectors, the telecom sector has not suffered from lack of demand. It is shining and has an extremely good future. Everyone is managing it well, and it has a bright future ahead," said Sharma, whose tenure at the helm of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is slated to end on September 30.

Competitive pricing will continue in a free market economy, Sharma said while pointing out that free market economy has also brought major benefits like greater efficiencies, better services and cost-effective measures. "I believe that the market takes care of itself. If there is a free play in the market, we should believe in the free market system, and unless there is a market failure, one should not intervene," he said.

Speaking in favour of "light-touch regulation", Sharma said "unless there is a market failure, one should not regulate unnecessarily".

Sharma, whose term at the helm of TRAI has been marked by many far-reaching, at times contentious, decisions, including that on free introductory services, points of interconnect, call connect charges and net neutrality, asserted that the regulator maintained an "absolutely objective approach" without any bias.

At times, its recommendations such as reduction of levies went down well with all stakeholders, while certain suggestions were opposed by a majority. Sharma said that there were some decisions that were perceived to be harming certain players, while others saw it as benefiting them.

"When we take a decision, we don't make a prior assessment as to who will benefit and who will not. We look at whatever is in the interest of the overall objectives set for TRAI and take those decisions," Sharma said.

He noted that a rigorous and industry-wide consultation process preceded every decision made by the regulator. "Sometimes we get flak from those who are harmed, and support from somebody who feels they have benefitted. Sometimes people make this out as a bias or not biased approach, which is a very unfair. Of course, we are humans, so we may make mistakes...I am not saying we are perfect...But from our view, we take decisions which are fair," he said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RS Sharma TRAI RS Sharma retirement Telecom sector
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp