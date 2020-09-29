STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

China's Great Wall Motors hopeful of hearing soon from India on investment clearances

In January this year, Great Wall Motors (GWM) agreed to buy General Motors' Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, subject to requisite government and regulatory approvals.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Great Wall Motors' Haval SUV

Great Wall Motors' Haval SUV (photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinese auto major Great Wall Motors, which had announced USD 1 billion investment in India earlier this year, is hopeful of hearing soon from the Indian government on clearances for its proposals, including acquisition of General Motors' factory in Talegaon, according to a company official.

In January this year, Great Wall Motors (GWM) agreed to buy General Motors' (GM) Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, subject to requisite government and regulatory approvals. The transaction was expected to close in the second half of 2020.

Later at the Auto Expo in February, GWM announced investment of USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,100 crore) in India in a phased manner in areas including research and development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing. It included acquisition of GM's Talegaon plant.

While the company was hopeful of getting the regulatory nod, some recent reports said the Maharashtra government, in consultation with the Centre, has put on hold three major investments by Chinese companies, including that of GWM, in the state in the wake of Indo-China border clashes.

As the border tension escalated, India banned 224 mobile apps with links to China, including the hugely popular TikTok, UC Browser, Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Alipay, Tencent Watchlist, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

"We are hopeful of hearing from the Indian government soon on the investment clearances," a GWM spokesperson said when asked about the progress in the company's India plans, especially the acquisition of GM's plant.

When reached out for comments on the status of sale of the Talegaon plant, a General Motors India spokesperson said, "We continue to work towards the end of production and deal close." The GM India spokesperson did not comment on whether the original deadline for completing the transaction in the second half of 2020 remains or has been pushed further.

The GWM spokesperson said that being a global company, it is committed "to contribute significantly to the growth of the Indian economy".

"Our plans to be part of the 'Make in India' efforts are rapidly going to add to the growth story of the country. We will do this while skilling people, supporting the environment and providing employment opportunities across multiple levels, directly and indirectly. We will abide by the laws and rules laid down by the Indian government and we respect all decisions taken during this process," the GWM spokesperson said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Great Wall Motors India China ties India China standoff GWM India investment GWM investment clearances
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp