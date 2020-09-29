STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

P D Vaghela appointed as chairman of TRAI

Sharma was set to retire on September 30 this year and had been granted a two-year extension on his original three-year term in August 2018.

Published: 29th September 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Government on Monday named senior bureaucrat P D Vaghela as the new Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The 1986- batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer will replace R S Sharma, who has held the post since 2015. Sharma was set to retire on September 30 this year and had been granted a two-year extension on his original three-year term in August 2018.

According to the note from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Vaghela will serve as TRAI Chairman for “three years or till he attains the age of 65”. He is currently the Secretary of the Union Government’s Department of Pharmaceuticals and was due to retire on Wednesday.

Vaghela will take over the communications sector watchdog at a pivotal time. With the telecom industry having recently emerged from the brief, but intense, bout of consolidation of the past few years,Vaghela will need to mount a lookout for the very real dangers of a communications monopoly—which the government has repeatedly called undesirable.

He will also likely have to shepherd the roll-out of the long-awaited 5G telecommunications frameworks. While the 5G spectrum auctions have been long-delayed, even the most pessimistic believe they will take place before Vaghela’s term ends three years later. He will also inherit challenges in the television segment, where the merging of traditional cable TV with fibre-optic internet is resulting in a converged medium. Experts say, the amalgamation of the fixed-line and cable TV markets into a single entity with different dynamics will require considerable regulatory dexterity.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India P D Vaghela
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp