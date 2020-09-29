Twitter hires ex-IMB executive Rinki Sethi as new Chief Information Security Officer

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has appointed ex-IMB executive Rinki Sethi as new Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Sethi who worked at IBM as Vice President, Information Security, last served at Rubrik, the Cloud data management company as CISO.

"I'm thrilled to welcome @rinkisethi as the new CISO of @twitter. An inspiring and experienced leader, Rinki comes to us via Rubrik, IBM and Palo Alto Networks. At Twitter, she will lead our growing InfoSec team, protecting our customers and our company to earn trust," Nick Tornow, Platform Lead at Twitter, said late on Monday.

Prior to IBM, she built and matured technical security teams at several Fortune 500 companies including Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay, Walmart.com, and Pacific Gas & Electric. "So excited to be a part of the team," Sethi said in a tweet.

At Rubrik, Sethi was responsible for leading efforts to protect its information and technology assets and advised on the company's continued product innovations in the security space. She reported to Rubrik CIO Avon Puri.

She is recognized by CSO Magazine & Executive Women's Forum with the "One to Watch" award, and in 2010, led a team at eBay to receive the "Information Security Team of the Year" by SC Magazine. For almost six years, Rinki has served on the advisory council for SecureWorld, one of North America's most vital cybersecurity conferences.

She earned her BS in Computer Science Engineering University of California, Davis and MS in Information Security from Capella University in Minnesota.