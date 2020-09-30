Deadline to file belated income tax returns for FY 2018-19 extended to November 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department on Wednesday extended the deadline to file belated and revised returns for the assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) to November 30 due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

A release from the Central Board of Direct Taxes said the date for furnishing belated and revised returns for the assessment year 2019-20 has been extended from September 30 to November 30.

"The date for furnishing of Income-tax returns under section 139 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for the assessment year 2019-20 was March, 31, 2020. However, on consideration of difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to COVID-19 pandemic, the said date was initially extended to June 30, 2020 and subsequently to July 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 vide the taxation and other laws (relaxations of certain provisions)," the statement added.