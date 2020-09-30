STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jindal Steel & Power​ gets approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status

JSPL has become the first private company to get such approval from the national transporter which normally gets its rail supplies from government-owned Steel Authority of India.

Published: 30th September 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (Photo | Bloomberg)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has approved Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) for regular rail supplier status for its upcoming and ongoing projects making it the first private company to get such approval from the national transporter.

Indian Railways normally gets its rail supplies from public sector entity Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) that makes several railway grade steel at its Bhilai Steel plant.

Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway Board, has approved field performance of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh Plant.

Railway Board has accepted the field performance test report of RDSO and considered UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class-A) rails are suitable for use in Indian Railways, a company statement said.

The approval by RDSO itself is an illustrious qualification for JSPL's Rail Mill, as their evaluation quality and safety parameters are very stringent, and not many rail producers in the world can meet to quality norms laid by RDSO, the statement added.

"It's a landmark development towards India's quest for AtmaNirbhar Bharat and it is a momentous occasion for our rail business. We are thankful to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Steel for encouraging domestic manufacturing of Rails. We are thankful to the RDSO for field performance approval of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class-A) rails of JSPL," said JSPL MD VR Sharma.

Apart from 880 Grade main track rails, JSPL has also started supplying 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to several metro Rails projects in India which includes Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro.

Earlier RDSO had approved the 1080 grade HH rails, and JSPL has developed Special rails, Asymmetric Rails, R260, and 1175HT grades for heavy load carrying wagon units of 75 tonnes /wagon.

JSPL supplies special grade rail blooms to France Rail, Hayange in Europe. Rail produced from JSPL supplied Blooms by France Rail are found successful in meeting the quality & safety parameters of different European railways. The company also exported 2.5 Lakh Tonnes of rails through Indian PSUs (IRCON & STC) to customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, & Africa.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhilai Steel plant Indian Railways Jindal Steel Steel Authority of India RDSO Rail Vikas Nigam
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp