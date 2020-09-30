Punjab National Bank reports Rs 1,203 crore fraud by Sintex Industries

By Online Desk

State-owned Punjab National Bank reported a loan fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore in the non-performing assets (NPA) account of Sintex Industries Ltd. (SIL).

"Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs. 215.21 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms," said the lender in a notification to the exchanges.

Under Reserve Bank of India norms, Once a bank declares an account as fraud-hit, it will have to make up to 100 per cent provision either in one shot or over a period of four quarters.

Provision refers to the amount which the banks need to set aside for potential losses.

According to media reports, other bankers of Sintex include Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Bank of India.

(This is a developing story)