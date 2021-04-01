STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Moody's revises Tata Steel outlook to stable from negative

Its profitability has steadily improved to its 10-year high of Rs 18,948 EBITDA/tonne during the third quarter of FY21, from Rs 4,969 in the first quarter.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said it has changed its outlook for Tata Steel Ltd to stable from negative.

Tata Steel is one of the country's top steel producers with an installed capacity of 20.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA). The rating agency said it "has changed the outlook on Tata Steel Ltd to stable from negative".

India's steel consumption declined by 55 per cent during the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 following the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

However, since the opening up of the economy in June 2020, pent-up demand from end-user industries, particularly from sectors like automotive, white goods manufacturing, construction and infrastructure have boosted steel consumption.

A benign industry environment, supportive government policies in the form of large infrastructure investments and markedly better prospects in the automotive industry have supported steel prices in India, the agency said.

These conditions, Moody's said, have propelled TSI's record profitability in recent quarters. Its profitability has steadily improved to its 10-year high of Rs 18,948 EBITDA/tonne during the third quarter of FY21, from Rs 4,969 in the first quarter.

Moody's forecasts a long-term sustainable EBITDA/tonne of Rs 13,200 for fiscal 2022 for TSI, constituting a 30 per cent gap compared to the December quarter. The company, therefore, has a substantial buffer especially given the benign operating environment.

Moreover, the company's backward linkages with entire iron ore needs met from captive sources provide resilience to profitability even if steel prices were to severely fall.

For the company's business in Europe, Moody's said, shipments at Tata Steel's European operations (TSE) will decline by about 10 per cent during fiscal 2021.

Europe's economic activity was affected by further lockdowns and a seasonally weak winter quarter, although it has improved since the early months of the pandemic, the agency noted.

Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal said, "The rating affirmation and outlook change to stable are driven by a solid recovery in Tata Steel's operations in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021. We believe the company will sustain the improvement over the next 12-18 months".

The rating action also reflects the company's proactive financial management amid the pandemic and its publicly stated target of reducing gross debt by at least USD 1 billion each year and prioritising deleveraging over capital expenditure, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moodys Tata Steel COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp