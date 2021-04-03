STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adani Enterprises bags Rs 1,169 crore highway project from NHAI in Odisha

It said that ARTL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in the transport sector which generates value for the stakeholders.

Published: 03rd April 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Enterprises on Friday said it has won a Rs 1,169.10 crore highway project in Odisha from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The contract has been won by Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL). "ARTL has received a letter of award (LOA) for ...development of Six Lane Badakumari - Karki Section· of NH-130-CD Road ...under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in the State of Odisha on HAM (hybrid annuity mode)," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company said its bid project cost is Rs 1,169.10 crore and the construction period is two years. It further said ARTL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in the transport sector which generates value for the stakeholders.

The group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world-class quality standards and also successfully operating them, it added.

With this project award, Adani Group will have a total of 10 NHAI road projects under HAM, Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll basis in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Odisha.

