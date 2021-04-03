STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Better revenues to cushion FY21 fiscal deficit 

Officials say high proceeds from GST collection, prudent expenditure and better dividend from CPSEs came in handy

Published: 03rd April 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Finance Ministry is expecting to post a lower fiscal deficit in the financial year 2020-21 on account of better than expected revenue collection, higher dividend by the central public sector enterprises and prudent expenditure.

FY21In the Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had revised the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year to Rs 18.49 lakh crore, or 9.5 per cent of the real gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the budget estimates of Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of GDP. Sources, however, say that the number could come in below nine per cent. 

“Many parameters have improved and we expect the fiscal deficit to be 9 per cent or even below. The government has taken several measures to stick to fiscal prudence,” a senior official from the finance ministry said. The April-February fiscal deficit was 76 per cent of the revised estimates. In actual terms, the deficit stood at Rs 14.05 lakh crore, as compared with the revised estimate of Rs 18.48 lakh crore. Even though the final settlement in March may change many figures, there is optimism in the finance ministry that it will surely be below the revised estimates.

“Both direct and indirect tax receipts in February and March have been robust and this has helped the government to exceed its revised estimates made at the time of presenting the Union budget for FY22” Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said in a media interaction post publication of the GST numbers on Thursday. GST collections rose 27 per cent to hit a record high of nearly Rs 1.24 lakh crore in March. To be sure, GST collections have remained above 1 lakh crore for six consecutive months in a row. Bajaj, who is also taking additional charge of revenue secretary, said that the momentum will continue on account of better compliance and  improving economy.

Besides, the prudent expenditure is also likely to help the government to achieve its fiscal goal. Official data shows, the Centre’s total expenditure was Rs 28,18,643 crore or 81.7 per cent of the revised estimate as compared to 91.4 per cent last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FY21 financial year
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp