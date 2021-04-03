EV makers line up launches as sales pick up in March

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demand for electric fourwheelers has witnessed a sequential improvement in March as two leading players in this segment- Tata Motors and MG Motor- registered their highest ever monthly sales.

Tata Motors said sales of its Nexon EV has crossed the 4,000-unit mark, while British brand MG Motor sold 5,528 units to clock the highest-ever sales figure during the month.

MG said it also achieved highest-ever sales for its Hector and ZS EV in March. “MG ZS EV’s increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience,” said Rakesh Sidanaz Director – Sales, MG Motor India.

According to Shai lesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, the company has registered its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 705 EVs and 1,711 EVs in March 2021 and Q4 FY21, respectively.

“The Nexon EV, the highest sold EV in the country, crossed the milestone of 4,000 units, since its launch in January 2020,” he said.

The Nexon EV has quickly emerged as India’s top selling electric four-wheeler and commands a market share of over 60 per cent.

Its sales surpassed the 2,000 mark in 10 months while the next 2,000 came in just 4 months time. Meanwhile, the two OEMs also plan to expand their electric product portfolio.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the electric version of its popular hatchback Altroz in near future, according to multiple reports.

MG Motor, on the other hand, is working to launch an EV in India that will be priced below Rs 20 Lakh and one that would give a range of 500km on a single charge.

In the next few months, India’s electric car market is also set to see launches from luxury players such as Volvo and German carmaker Audi.