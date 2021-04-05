STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharti Airtel, Apollo 24/7 join hands to provide e-healthcare services

Published: 05th April 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel partnered with health app Apollo 24/7 to offer a wide range of e-healthcare services to its customers as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits.

Under the collaboration, Airtel Platinum and Gold customers will get complimentary membership to Apollo Circle.

This will include virtual consultation with top doctors and specialists from Apollo, online test booking along with home sample collection facility, home delivery of medicines with cashback benefits etc.

"With Airtel, we would like to strengthen our vision towards healthier India.

Airtel shares our constant drive for innovation and quality customer experience, and we are truly happy to partner with them to take our digital health services a step further," Antony Jacob, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo 24|7 said in a statement.

These exclusive benefits can be unlocked by eligible customers through the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Platinum customers will get 12 months membership to Apollo Circle while Airtel Gold customers will get three months membership at no cost.

"We, at Airtel, are obsessed with enabling a differentiated experience to our Airtel Thanks customers.

In the post-COVID world, customers are increasingly looking for contact-less healthcare journeys.

We are delighted to join hands with Apollo 24/7 to allow our Thanks customers to access best-in-class healthcare digitally from the safety of their homes," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

