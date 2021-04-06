STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India should have done more to protect jobs: McKinsey official

Analysts are expecting a surge in bad loans from the otherwise resilient retail segment for the banking sectors because of such reverses.

Published: 06th April 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: India should have done more to protect jobs during the pandemic, a senior official from a global consultancy firm said on Tuesday.

Alok Kshirsagar, a senior partner with McKinsey & Company, said the United Kingdom ran a very effective programme to protect employment through the payroll protection initiative, while the US was also not so effective because they were not well-targeted.

"I think in India, frankly, we should have done more to protect employment in some way, shape or form," Kshirsagar said while speaking at an event organised by industry lobby grouping CII.

It can be noted that unemployment had touched record highs during the pandemic across the organised and unorganised sectors.

 Analysts are expecting a surge in bad loans from the otherwise resilient retail segment for the banking sectors because of such reverses.

Kshirsagar said the boards have to build resilience within a company to withstand shocks and added that it may result in upfront investments for the same.

Apart from people, the broad areas where a company needs to invest includes supply chains, distributor relationships or working capital limits, he said, adding the consultancy has received a lot of queries from companies on the cost of such investments, which may create some redundancies as well.

"It took a while for the boards to come around and it needs to be a cost which you can explain to rating agencies, equity analysts and investors as actually an appropriate and worthwhile cost because of the resilience it provides and obviously the risk-adjusted returns," he noted.

Kshirsagar said it is the strategy implemented during the pandemic and initiatives like partnerships forged, which distinguishes a better performing company from an average one, and underlined that the stress caused by the pandemic is not a sectoral one.

A study by the consultancy found that companies across sectors that are in the top quartile by performance, and also command a higher share price, are ones that took decisive actions, he said, pointing out that the same is visible across sectors like banking, IT services and auto.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event Allcargo Logistics' chairman and managing director Shashi Kiran Shetty said his company faced a slew of challenges during the pandemic, which included being hit by a cyberattack.

Allcargo got out of the difficulties without paying the ransom, he said, adding that its staff had to put in a lot of effort to get out of it.

He said the company, which also operates container freight stations, helped in the de-congestion of ports by taking containers to the CFS, but the government was not allowing it to charge clients for keeping the cargo in the CFS.

Meanwhile, private equity major KKR's managing director Rupen Jhaveri said the first focus for investee companies after the lockdowns last year was to draw down on allocated working capital limits.

He said the fund had the experience of the global financial crisis in 2008, which made it advise investee companies to be surplus on liquidity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jobs employment
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp