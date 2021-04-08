STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Helped 2.5 million MSMEs in India go online, enabled cumulative exports worth USD 3 bilion: Amazon

Amazon had created about 7,00,000 jobs until last year and just in the last one year during COVID-19, it has created an incremental 3,00,000 jobs for a total of one million jobs.

Published: 08th April 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amazon India on Thursday said it has digitised 2.5 million MSMEs, enabled cumulative exports worth USD 3 billion and helped create nearly one million jobs in the country.

Last year, Amazon had announced an investment of USD 1 billion to digitally enable 10 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enable e-commerce exports worth USD 10 billion and create one million additional jobs in India by 2025.

"Since the last Sambhav announcement (in January 2020), more than 2.5 lakh new sellers have come online and joined Amazon, the rate at which sellers have come online has gone by 50 per cent post COVID-19," Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India, said.

Nearly a third of these sellers are coming and signing up in local Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi, he stated.

He added that its Local Shops programme, which brings neighbourhood kirana stores online - has grown 10 times over the last six months to exceed more than 50,000 offline retailers.

"With 2.5 million MSMEs cumulative and an annual run rate of hundreds of thousands of them coming online with the rate only going up, we are very confident of our ability to continue driving momentum in this area to digitise 10 million SMEs by 2025," Agarwal said.

He noted that Amazon's exports program, Global Selling -- took three years to clock the first billion in cumulative exports, while the second billion came in 18 months and the third one has taken just 12 months. More than 70,000 sellers are now part of the programme.

Also, Amazon had created about 7,00,000 jobs until last year and just in the last one year during COVID-19, it has created an incremental 3,00,000 jobs for a total of one million jobs, he added.

"I think these are very important milestones for e-commerce in India, not just for Amazon in how we are able to bring digitisation, have meaningful scale and impact, not only for the economic recovery of the country, E-commerce will be an important social economic leveler that creates sustained jobs in the country," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon MSME
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp