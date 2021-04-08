STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI slaps Rs 25 crore penalty on Ambani brothers, family

Apart from Mukesh and Anil ambani, those penalised include Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani, K D Ambani, and other family members.

Published: 08th April 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Market watchdog SEBI on Wednesday slapped a total penalty of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, their wives, and certain other family members in a case that dates back two decades to 2000. 

Apart from Mukesh and Anil ambani, those penalised include Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani, K D Ambani, and other family members. Nita is the wife of Mukesh Ambani and while Tina is married to Anil Ambani.
According to the regulator’s 85 page order, Reliance Industries’ promoters and Persons Acting in Concert (PAC) had failed to disclose the acquisition of a 6.83 per cent stake RIL in 2000.

The businesses had later been split up between Mukesh and Anil Ambani in 2005 after the death of their father Dhirubhai Ambani. Sebi noted that RIL’s promoters had acquired stake in 2000 through the conversion of 3 crore warrants issued to them back in 1994. This was in excess of the 5 per cent ceiling mandated for such takeovers under the law. 

Thus, SEBI said, the obligation to make a public announcement about acquiring the shares arose on January 7, 2000, the date on which the equity had been issued. Under SEBI norms, a promoter group acquiring more than 5 per cent of the voting rights, in any financial year ending March 31, is required to make an open offer to minority shareholders.

“No quantifiable figures or data are available on record to assess the’ disproportionate gain or unfair advantage... However, the fact remains that the noticees by their failure to make public announcement deprived the shareholders of their statutory rights/ opportunity to exit from the company,” the regulator said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Mukesh Ambani Anil Ambani
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp