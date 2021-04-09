STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Indian Bank total deposits slightly down at Rs 82,710 crore

Current account and savings account deposits were up by 18 per cent to Rs 24,590 crore as of March 2021.

Published: 09th April 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

South Indian Bank

South Indian Bank headquarters (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Indian Bank's total deposits stood at Rs 82,710 crore as of March-end 2021, slightly down from Rs 83,034 crore a year ago, data showed on Friday.

Of this, the retail deposits were up by 15 per cent at Rs 76,294 crore as against Rs 66,457 crore, as per the provisional data, released by the bank to comply with the SEBI norms on disclosure requirements and fair practices.

However, bulk deposits plunged 55 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,853 crore at March-end 2021. Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits were up by 18 per cent to Rs 24,590 crore as of March 2021.

The gross advances fell 8 per cent to Rs 60,385 crore, of which corporate advances degrew by 21 per cent to Rs 14,800 crore as of March 2021. The other advances also came down by 3 per cent to Rs 45,585 crore.

The liquidity coverage ratio stood at 294.94 per cent as of March 31, 2021, down from 297.49 per cent a year ago.

South Indian Bank said the data by the end of March 2021 is provisional and is subject to audit by the statutory auditors of the bank. The stock of the bank closed at Rs 8.68 apiece on BSE, up 2 per cent from its previous close.

Comments

