STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS to help Ericsson digitally transform its R&D environment, accelerate development

Ericsson, a technology leader in 5G and a leading provider of information and communication technology,has been at the forefront of innovation.

Published: 09th April 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

TCS

Image of TCS used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services announced on Friday that it has joined forces with Ericsson to help the latter build and operate its cloud-based R&D digital workplace.

Ericsson, a technology leader in 5G and a leading provider of information and communication technology,has been at the forefront of innovation and continues to evolve next- generation network architectures to stay ahead of the curve, a TCS statement said.

It chose TCS as its partner for its R&D environment transformation initiative that will enable anytime-anywhere secured access and automated availability of the development environment for Ericssons global R&D teams.

"TCS will leverage its strong contextual knowledge of Ericssons R&D and IT environments coupled with expertise in automation and cloud technologies to support globally distributed teams with on-demand, zero-touch and remote provisioning," the statement said.

Further, TCS is launching a state-of-the-art 24 x 7 command centre at Hyderabad. This centre, powered by the TCS Business 4.0 thought leadership framework andits 'Machine First Delivery Model'- based automation, will help accelerate Ericssons R&D and product development environment, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services R and D digital workplace Ericsson
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp