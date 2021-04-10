STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Renault, Mahindra roll out scrapping incentives

Renault’s programme covers both two- and four-wheelers and will initially be available in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

Published: 10th April 2021 09:37 AM

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the long-awaited vehicle scrappage policy having been announced earlier last month,  automakers have begun forming alliances to offer end-to-end solutions to customers who opt to scrap their older vehicles. Renault and Mahindra announced on Friday that they have formed a partnership with Cero Recycling, a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade and state-run MSTC, to dismantle older vehicles and offer fair value along with incentives in return.  

Renault under its new ‘R.E.L.I.V.E’ programme is offering customers the option of scrapping their end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) through Renault’s dealerships. Renault’s programme covers both two- and four-wheelers and will initially be available in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

Under the programme, owners of ELVs can receive a scrap value quote for their vehicle along with additional benefits on the purchase of a new Renault vehicle. Renault and Cero Recycling will handle the entire process, from vehicle evaluation to de-registration with the RTO, and provide the owner with a Certificate of Deposit/Destruction.

While the French carmaker did not reveal much on the benefits that will be offered for scrapping four-wheelers, two-wheeler owners will be offered a special 7.99 per cent rate of interest from Renault Finance on the purchase of a new car.

Mahindra & Mahindra is also offering a similar service, with any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping or exchanging old vehicles more than 15 years old can do so at any Mahindra dealership.  

“These services would provide the utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency/dealer. This is especially relevant given the new vehicle scrappage policy announced in the Lok Sabha... to eliminate old and polluting vehicles,” it said. 

Comments

