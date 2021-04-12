Biocon Pharma gets GMP compliance certificate from UK's health regulator for Bengaluru facility

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Biotechnology firm Biocon on Monday said its subsidiary Biocon Pharma has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)compliance certificate from UK's health regulator MHRA for its Bengaluru facility.

"Biocon Pharma Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the United Kingdom (UK), for its manufacturing facility at Biocon Park in Bengaluru," Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The certificate, which includes manufacturing and packaging of tablets and capsules in the non-potent and potent blocks of the facility, was issued based on a remote inspection in the week of March 22, 2021, in the wake of travel restrictions amidst COVID-19, the company added.

Shares of Biocon were trading 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 419.95 apiece on BSE.