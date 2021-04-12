STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart inks pact with Adani Group, partnership to create 2,500 direct jobs

This comes at a time when the e-commerce industry in India is at an inflection point with its growth accelerating as the lockdown has hit physical retail businesses throughout the country

Published: 12th April 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Walmart-backed Flipkart has entered into a strategic partnership with the Adani Group to set up a new logistics hub and data centre in Mumbai and Chennai respectively in order to strengthen its supply chain infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Flipkart said that it aims to create 2,500 direct and indirect jobs across both the facilities. The e-commerce major will set up its third data centre facility in India at Adaniconnex Private Limited, a Chennai-based facility, by leveraging the latter’s data centre technology solutions.

The partnership comes at a time when the e-commerce industry in India is at an inflection point with the pandemic accelerating the sector’s growth as the lockdown has hit physical retail businesses throughout the country.

As per a report by unicommerce, the e-tailing industry in India saw a 36% Y-O-Y growth in Q4,2020. Besides Amazon and Flipkart, Reliance and Tata Group have also forayed into the e-tailing industry to tap the growing market and scale their omnichannel capabilities.
 
“As part of this partnership, Adani Logistics Limited will construct a massive 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region,” Flipkart said in a statement.
 
The e-tailer added that it is also developing its third data centre at the AdaniConnecX facility as part of one of the largest private cloud deployments in the country, thereby further strengthening its growing marketplace e-commerce business in India.

“The data centre has been designed to meet the highest standards in reliability, security, and sustainability,” it added.

Flipkart’s CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the partnership has brought a unique combination of logistics, real estate, green energy, and data centre infrastructure capabilities to the company.

“Our logistics network and technology stack are instrumental in making this a reality. These investments will help us strengthen our presence and capabilities in India to support MSMEs and sellers while also accelerating job creation and growth,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart Adani Logistics EdgeConneX Adani Enterprises Adaniconnex
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp