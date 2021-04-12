STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siemens Healthcare India elevates Vivek Kanade as MD

Kanade will continue to lead the business for Siemens Healthineers India, including manufacturing, sales and distribution, strategy for 'zone India', comprising neighbouring countries.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:51 PM

Siemens Healthcare MD Vivek Kanade

Siemens Healthcare MD Vivek Kanade (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Siemens Healthcare India has elevated Vivek Kanade as Managing Director Operations effective April 1. Kanade, who joined the company 27 years ago, was an executive director prior to his promotion as the MD, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Siemens Healthcare India is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Siemens Healthineers AG, which is the medical technology arm of the diversified Siemens group of Germany.

Kanade will continue to lead the business for Siemens Healthineers India, including manufacturing, sales and distribution, strategy for 'zone India', comprising neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, the statement said.

During his long association with Siemens, 48-year-old Kanade has held various positions across diverse functions in sales, service management, regional management and modality management. Before moving to Siemens Healthineers in India, his last assignment was as vice-president of global sales and marketing for the refurbished business, based in Forchheim, Germany.

