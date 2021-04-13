STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inox Leisure commences operations at new multiplex in Bengaluru

The company has commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on lease basis, located in Bengaluru with effect from April, 2021, Inox Leisure Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Snapshots of INOX staff demonstrating their sanitisation process at their movie halls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Multiplex operator Inox Leisure on Tuesday said it has commenced commercial operations at a new multiplex in Bangalore in Karnataka, taking its total count to 153.

The said multiplex cinema theatre has 5 screens and 694 seats.

Inox is now present in 69 cities with 153 multiplexes, 648 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,47,436 seats across India.

"The revival process of the cinema industry had begun, and the recent curbs are much like a speed-breaker in the journey, which we shall surpass soon in a month's time.

"Performances of movies like Roohi and Godzilla Vs Kong showed us that audiences are willing to turn up in big numbers for new and good quality content, even after an elongated lockdown which we saw last year," Alok Tandon, CEO of Inox Leisure Ltd, has told PTI last week.

The multiplex industry has been one of the worst impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

