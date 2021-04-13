STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No increase in P&K fertiliser prices for now: Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

Sadananda Gowda said the issue was discussed in a meeting with domestic fertiliser companies on Monday and they have agreed to sell the stock at old rates.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said there will not be any increase in retail prices of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertiliser for the time being and the government is keeping a close watch on global prices.

Briefing the media, Gowda said the issue was discussed in a meeting with domestic fertiliser companies on Monday and they have agreed to sell the stock at old rates.

"Practically, there won't be any increase in present rates of P&K fertilisers. I had a discussion with top manufacturers yesterday. We asked them not to increase the prices at this stage and they agreed," Gowda told reporters.

Already, some companies, including IFFCO and IPL Ltd, have written to state governments to ensure that fertilisers are sold at old rates, he said.

Stating that there is sufficient stock of fertilisers for nearly two to two-and-half months, the minister said once this stock gets exhausted, a call will be taken on further action.

"We are having a close watch on the international market, we will look into the matter. There is no problem for the next two months. We have got sufficient stocks at present. After one month, we will review the situation," he said.

The minister said the global prices of fertilisers are rising due to competing demand from major consuming markets.

"However, we are apprehending that international prices will come down soon because the cropping season in the US and Brazil is over, while it will end in the EU this month. Ultimately, India and China are two markets left for sellers," he noted.

Already urea prices have come down by USD 40 to USD 340 from USD 380 per tonne, he said.

Asked if partial lockdown in some states will affect movement of fertilisers, the minister said, "When there was full lockdown last year, we supplied about 17 per cent more urea and 40 per cent higher P&K fertilisers. We have got all the mechanisms."

Later, the minister tweeted that for the kharif sowing season that will start from June onwards, the government is making efforts to ensure timely availability of fertiliser.

"Government (is) taking all necessary measures. Like previous years, fertiliser availability to remain comfortable during the kharif season. We are keeping a close watch on the international market," he tweeted.

He said strict action will be taken against those involved in malpractices such as overcharging, black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers.

It may be noted that fertiliser companies had raised the retail prices of P&K fertilisers like Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in line with the global market effective from April 1.

But they were directed not to increase for the time being.

Unlike urea, P&K fertilisers are decontrolled products.

The prices are fixed by the manufacturers and the government gives them fixed subsidies each year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DV Sadananda Gowda Phosphatic And Potassic Fertiliser
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp