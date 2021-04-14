STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Madhavan elevated as president of Walt Disney Company and Star India

His new role also includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales as well as local content production business that currently is responsible for creating 18,000 hours of content.

Published: 14th April 2021 01:02 PM

Newly-appointed Star India president K Madhavan

Newly-appointed Star India president K Madhavan (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Walt Disney Company India and Star India on Wednesday elevated K Madhavan naming him the president of both the firms, effective immediately. Since 2019, Madhavan has been the country manager for Star and Disney in India, overseeing their television and studios business.

In this new role, Madhavan will drive strategy and growth of the group in the country, with responsibility for the vast Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations spanning across entertainment, sports, regional channels, and direct-to-consumer businesses, Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer businesses at Walt Disney said.

His new role also includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales as well as local content production business that currently is responsible for creating 18,000 hours of original content across fiction, non-fiction, sports, and movies in eight languages, she added.

"For the past several months, I have been working directly with Madhavan and have seen firsthand how he has adeptly managed our India business that has been and will continue to be critical to our global and regional strategy," said Campbell.

Madhavan said he is committed to take the business forward, working more closely together with colleagues across Disney to enhance our global and regional offerings. He joined Star India in 2009 as its southern head and under him the company built a thriving regional entertainment portfolio.

Previously, he was the driving force behind Asianet's growth with over 50 per cent of market share, serving as managing director and chief executive during 2000-08. During this time, Star picked up a controlling stake in the largest cable television network in Kerala.

Prior to his media career, he was in the banking and corporate finance sector. Madhavan is also the president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation apart from being the chairman of the National Committee of Media and Entertainment at the industry lobby CII.

