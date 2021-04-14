STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Net indirect tax revenue up 12 per cent, beats estimate

Mop-up in FY21 crossed not just the revised estimate, but also actual collection in FY20.

Published: 14th April 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as Goods and Services Tax revenue fell owing to Covid-led disruptions, the indirect tax collections for 2020-21 grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 10.71 lakh crore as against Rs 9.54 lakh crore in 2019-20. The mop-up during the year ended March also exceeded the revised estimates of Rs 9.89 lakh crore, showed provisional data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

“Provisional net indirect tax revenue collections including GST, customs, central excise and service tax arrears for FY21 stood at Rs 10.71 lakh crore, registering more than 12 percent growth year-on-year. Revised estimates for FY21 have been exceeded by 8.2 per cent,” said M Ajit Kumar, chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs while addressing a media briefing. 

Out of the total indirect tax collections, custom duty collections came in at Rs 1.32 lakh crore as against a revised target of Rs 1.12 lakh crore and excise and service tax collections came at Rs 3.91 lakh crore compared with a target of Rs 3.62 lakh crore. Net GST collection for the Centre, however, stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore, falling 8 per cent over the previous financial year. Revised estimates of net GST collection, including CGST and compensation cess, was Rs 5.15 lakh crore for FY21.

While GST collections were severely affected in the first half of the financial year, the second half saw good growth with collections exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore in each of the six months. Further, the record GST revenue collected in March has largely helped the government exceed its revised estimate. 

“Most of the sectors of the economy have bounced back after a difficult phase. Metals, white goods, automobiles, cement, chemicals, electronics have shown good growth,” said Kumar. Despite fresh cases of Covid-19, Kumar added that the government is confident of meeting its targets for 2021-22 mainly on account of better compliance. “We anticipate a healthy growth in revenue as compliance improves further and the economy grows much faster,” Kumar pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp