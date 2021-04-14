STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pine Labs acquires Fave for USD 45 million

With this acquisition, Fave app will join the league of PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm andAmazon Pay to cash in on the growing peer-to-merchants (P2M) transaction,

Published: 14th April 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At a time when Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India has crossed Rs 5 lakh crore monthly mark in value with 2.73 billion transactions, merchants payment platform Pine labs has announced the acquisition of fintech startup Fave for $45 million to tap the booming market.

With this acquisition, Fave app will join the league of PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm andAmazon Pay to cash in on the growing peer-to-merchants (P2M) transaction, which saw grew 20 per cent between October and February. 

Fave, which will be rolled out in India soon, has enabled 60 lakh consumers in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia to make transactions worth $400 million across 40,000 retail points since 2016.

The latest acquisition will enable Indian consumers to make transactions at nearly five lakh physical retail points and merchants powered by Pine Labs across 3,700 cities in the country, the company said in a statement, It aims to ensure that consumers save on every transaction.

PhonePe, Google Pay dominate UPI market
Walmart-owned PhonePe became the only app that processed over one billion UPI transactions in March this year, closely followed by rival Google Pay whose transaction volumes stood at 960 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pine labs Fave
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp