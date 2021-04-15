STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divestment-bound Air India hunts for CEOs to head its subsidiaries

The selected candidates will be hired for a contract period of three years, extendable by two years based on performance, the national carrier said in three different notifications on Wednesday.

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Divestment-bound national carrier Air India is looking to hire chief executive officers for its subsidiaries Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIASL), Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Alliance Air Aviation Ltd (AAAL).

"Applications are invited from eligible candidates from the open market to fill up the post of Chief Executive Officer, AIESL. He will be on contract for a period of three years… the tenure can be extended or curtailed as per the requirement of the company...,"Air India said in a notification.

Similar notifications were issued for AIASL and AAAl. AIASL is the ground handling subsidiary of Air India while AIESL is the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit. Alliance Air is a regional airline wing of Air India.

The latest development comes at a time when privatisation of Air India is in full swing and a large section of current employees have raised concern on their future with the airline. The government already initiated the process for inviting financial bids for the sale of Air India and expects to conclude the sale by September this year. Tata Group was among the companies that had put in initial bids to buy the loss-making airline in December last year.

