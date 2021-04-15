STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IDBI Bank appoints deputy GM Jyothi Biju Nair as new company secretary

The lender said that she has more than 17 years of experience in the board and secretarial department of IDBI Bank Limited.

Published: 15th April 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

IDBI Bank

Image of IDBI Bank used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has appointed the company's deputy general manager Jyothi Biju Nair as the new company secretary with effect from April 16.

"The board of directors of the bank has, at its meeting held on April 15, 2021, approved the appointment of Jyothi Biju Nair, deputy general manager as company secretary and key managerial personnel of IDBI Bank with effect from April 16, 2021, in place of Pawan Agrawal, CS," IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It said that Agrawal would be joining Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as company secretary with effect from April 16, 2021. LIC is the promoter of IDBI Bank. Nair is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The lender said that she has more than 17 years of experience in the board and secretarial department of IDBI Bank Limited. IDBI Bank stock closed at Rs 35.85 apiece on the BSE, down 3.24 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IDBI Bank Jyothi Biju Nair IDBI company secretary
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp