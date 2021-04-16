STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

High-level panel headed by NITI Aayog member to hold talks with stakeholders over agri-food systems

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for the first-ever UN Food Systems Summit to be held in September 2021 to strategize the actions for positive change in Agri-food systems.

Published: 16th April 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A high-level interdepartmental group under a NITI Aayog member has been constituted to conduct national dialogues with stakeholders of agri-food systems for exploring national pathways towards creating sustainable and equitable food systems in India and suitably contribute to transformation in global food systems.

The consultative processes shall culminate in the Food Systems Summit in September 2021 in which the Prime Minister is likely to participate along with other global leaders, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release.

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for the first-ever UN Food Systems Summit to be held in September 2021 to strategize the actions for positive change in Agri-food systems in the World to realise the vision of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Summit will focus on levers and pathways to shape food systems nationally and globally to accelerate progress in the SDGs. The release said that India owes a paramount stake in this Food System Summit. "India has volunteered, but not limited to, to the Action Track 4: Advance Equitable Livelihoods for the UN Food System Summit 2021," it said.

To take the process further, it said the government has constituted the Group under Chairmanship of Ramesh Chand along with the representatives from Ministries of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare (MoAFW), Rural Development and others.

The prime function assigned to this group is to conduct National Dialogues with all the stakeholders of agri-food systems for exploring national pathways towards creating sustainable and equitable food systems in India and suitably contribute to transformation in global food systems to meet the needs of present and future.

The release said the first national-level dialogue on Agri-Food Systems-Advancing Equitable Livelihoods was conducted on April 12, 2021. The day-long deliberations were attended by farmers organisations, farmer producer organisations, civil society organisations, research institutions experts and government agencies.

Chand urged the participants to share their ideas, experiences, success stories, transformative innovations, evidence-based suggestions relating to policies, infrastructure, institutions, and the commitments India should be made to align the food system to achieve SDGs towards 2030.

On Thursday, Chand participated in a RIS-NITI Aayog National Consultation on 'Issues before the UN Food Systems Summit'.

In his valedictory address, Jayant Sinha, Member of Parliament and Chairperson, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance drew upon contemporary challenges of agriculture livelihoods, and the emerging transformative changes and new institutional mechanisms in India for value creation through modern food processing system, with equal emphasis on sustainable food ecosystem.

He duly stressed on the importance of access to markets and investments in this sector. Sachin Chaturvedi, Director-General, RIS, said given the food security concerns of the developing world, India has volunteered for Action Track 4 (that is related to advancing equitable livelihoods).

He said the Indian government, through its food security welfare scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, reached out to the masses including the migrant labour and ensured their food security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Agriculture Agri food systems UN Food Systems Summit
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp