STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI puts up non-performing asset account MSP Metallics for sale

The total outstanding against all the 10 lenders stands at Rs 1,493.74 crore and the reserve price has been set at Rs 350 crore.

Published: 17th April 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SBI has put up for sale non-performing asset (NPA) account MSP Metallics Ltd against which a total of 10 banks have collective loan outstanding of over Rs 1,493 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) has the highest share of lending (37.19 per cent) to MSP Metallics amounting to Rs 555.51 crore.

The other lenders to the company as part of the consortium arrangement are -- Indian Bank (Rs 284.82 crore); Punjab National Bank (Rs 229.83 crore); UCO Bank (Rs 176.53 crore); Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 73.56 crore); Canara Bank (Rs 62.66 crore); Central Bank of India (Rs 41.91 crore); Union Bank of India (Rs 38.06 crore); Bank of Baroda (Rs 28.02 crore) and Bank of India (Rs 2.84 crore).

The total outstanding against all the 10 lenders stands at Rs 1,493.74 crore. The reserve price has been set at Rs 350 crore. "In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place the...accounts for sale to ARCs/ Banks/ NBFCs/ FIs, on the terms and conditions indicated there against," SBI said in a sale notice on its website.

The e-auction for MSP Metallics account is to take place on May 4, 2021. SBI said the sale will be subject to final approval of the other banks who are part of the consortium lending. "The interested ARCs/banks/NBFCs/FIs can conduct due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, after submitting expression of interest and executing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the bank," SBI said.

The sale is on 'as is where is basis'. MSP Metallics runs an integrated steel plant at Marakuta, Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSP Metallics SBI SBI NPA sale Non performing assets
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp