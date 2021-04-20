STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI sets up 6-member panel to review working of asset reconstruction companies

The committee will review the legal and regulatory framework of ARCs and recommend measures to improve their efficacy.

Published: 20th April 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a six-member panel under the chairmanship of Sudarshan Sen, former RBI executive director, to examine the role of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in stressed debt resolution, including under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 and 
review their business model. 

The committee will review the legal and regulatory framework of ARCs and recommend measures to improve their efficacy. It will submit its report within three months from the date of its first meeting. As of January-end 2021, the number of ARCs registered with the RBI stood at 28.

Other members of the committee are ICICI  executive director Vishakha Mulye, former SBI DMD PN Prasad, EY partner Abizer Diwanji, MDI professor of economics Rohit Prasad and chartered accountant R Anand. The committee will make suggestions for improving liquidity in and trading of security receipt According to RBI data, the book value of assets acquired by ARCs stood at Rs 4,31,339 crore and the security receipts issued by them was Rs 1,51,435 crore as of March-end 2020. The amount of security receipts completely redeemed was Rs 17,947 crore. 

RBI had announced a review of ARC regulations in its April monetary policy review. “Asset reconstruction companies play an important role in the resolution of stressed assets. Their potential however is yet to be fully realized,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp