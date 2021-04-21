STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Consumer confidence among urban Indians weakens in April as COVID cases rise: Survey

Consumer sentiment was down across all 4 indices -- jobs, personal finances, economy and investments for the future, the survey said.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Consumer confidence among urban Indians weakened by 1.1 percentage points in April 2021 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, as per a monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) survey.

Consumer sentiment was down across all 4 indices -- jobs, personal finances, economy and investments for the future, the survey said.

The online survey was conducted between March 26, 2021, and April 9, 2021.

A sample size of 500 adults from Ipsos' India online panel aged 16-64 years were interviewed.

The monthly PCSI is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices.

PCSI Employment Confidence (Jobs) sub-index is down by 0.6 percentage points, Current Personal Financial Conditions (Current Conditions) sub-index fell 1.5 percentage points, and Investment Climate (Investment) sub-index declined 0.9 percentage points.

Economic Expectations sub-index slipped by 0.8 percentage points in the survey.

"The second wave of the coronavirus is in full swing and it is already starting to impact normalcy and livelihoods.

Businesses had started recovering post the first wave, and now the new wave (which is more infectious) has already started to negatively impact the sentiment around jobs, finances for the daily running of households, savings and investments and the economy," Ipsos India CEO Amit Adarkar said.

Refinitiv-Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is a monthly survey of consumer attitude on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer confidence
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp