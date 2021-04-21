STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID impact: Transporters suffer Rs 1000 crore per day losses due to fresh restrictions, lockdowns

AIMTC said its research unit predicted deterioration of financial situation among various sectors, including transportation sector, where payments are not forthcoming.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Benz trucks, Daimler India Trucks

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Truckers' body AIMTC on Wednesday said the transporters are suffering losses of around Rs 1,000 crore per day due to the fresh restrictions and weekly lockdowns in some of the states, and these losses spike further if certain relief measures are not taken by the government to mitigate the situation.

On April 12 when restrictions were imposed in Maharashtra, the research unit of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) had assessed daily loss of about Rs 315 crore per day, AIMTC said in a statement.

According to fresh assessment, the daily losses to the transport industry have mounted to about Rs 1,000 crore per day, which are rising further with intensity and duration of the pandemic-induced lockdowns and curbs, it said.

It sought proactive steps from the government such as on moratorium on equated-monthly installment (EMI) payments, tax and insurance waiver and extension in e-way bill validity to avoid imminent financial crisis min the industry.

The lockdown and night curfew has been extended to other states (after Maharashtra first imposed it), due to rising number of COVID-19 cases, has disrupted the business and financial delinquencies have hit micro loans, MSME and commercial vehicles' financing segment, it said.

"This is going to further deepen the crisis," the AIMTC said.

The intensity and duration of lockdowns and curbs will further hit the sector badly.

Therefore, immediate, prudent and proactive steps must be taken by the government to avoid another crisis in the offing, before it is too late, it warned in the statement.

States such as Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and others have also imposed strict restrictions on the movement of non-essential goods, which has resulted in demand for vehicles going down by about 50 per cent and the subsequent increase in idle capacity, said the statement.

"If the situation worsens attracting fresh lockdowns and restrictions, then this loss will further augment leading to financial crises in the industry and excessive loss of livelihood," said the AIMTC.

AIMTC said its research unit predicted deterioration of financial situation among various sectors, including transportation sector, where payments are not forthcoming.

This is due to low consumption, and demand manufacturers too are not realising their proceeds.

This is going to augment bad loans and default of statutory compliance like taxes, insurance, fees and other statutory compliances like TCS, GSTR returns and TDS, among others, it said.

"We have no resources at the back-end as all payments are stuck. We could foresee worsening of the situation in the very near future. More than 20 crore people associated with the transport sector are forced under greater pressure and multi-fold challenges, leading to untold mental anxiety and financial distress," said the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMTC Truckers body
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp