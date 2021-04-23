STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IFFCO's second oxygen plant in UP to commence from May 30

Two plants will be established in Uttar Pradesh -- one at Aonla in Bareilly and the other one at Phulphur in Prayagraj.

The capacity of an oxygen plant that is coming up at its Aonla unit will be of 130 cubic metres per hour and it will commence from May 30

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on Friday said its second oxygen plant being set up in Uttar Pradesh, at Baraily, will commence operation from May 30 and will provide the supply for free to hospitals in the state and adjoining areas.

IFFCO is setting up total four oxygen plants in India at a cost of about Rs 30 crore.

Two plants will be established in Uttar Pradesh -- one at Aonla in Bareilly and the other one at Phulphur in Prayagraj.

One each plant is coming at Paradeep (Odisha) and Kalol (Gujarat).

In a series of tweets, IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awashti said, "In order to fulfil the demand of medical grade oxygen in the country, IFFCO has given order for its second oxygen plant in Aonla, Baraily, in Uttar Pradesh."

The capacity of an oxygen plant that is coming up at its Aonla unit will be of 130 cubic metres per hour and it will commence from May 30, he said.

Awasthi said it is an automatic cylinder filling turnkey plant and transpiration requires time.

A dedicated and separate team has been allocated for this matter, he added.

Awasthi said the proposed oxygen plant at Aonla will generate medical grade oxygen and fill 450 big D-type cylinders daily and 150 medium B-type cylinders on demand supplied to all hospitals free from May 30.

"IFFCO will fill up free of cost the #oxygen cylinders for hospitals in UP and adjoining areas," he said adding that they need to bring their own cylinders for refill.

A security deposit will be taken if cylinders taken from IFFCO to avoid hoarding of oxygen. The work for other two plants at Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh as well as at Paradeep in Odisha is also on high speed, he tweeted.

"Very soon, IFFCO will announce the same. Let's together fight this pandemic and take the country out of this situation. IFFCO has always given its service for the nation building," he added.

