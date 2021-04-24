Reliance takes over iconic British hotel Stoke Park

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Britain’s iconic Stoke Park hotel, where two James Bond movies were filmed, has been acquired by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. RIL’s wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL), will buy Stoke Park, located in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom for £57 million ($79 million or Rs 590 crore).This is the second time that Ambani has acquired a legacy British brand since, in 2019, Reliance bought toy store chain Hamleys.

The fresh acquisition will add to Reliance Industries’ consumer and hospitality assets as the group currently holds a stake in Oberoi hotels and is developing a convention centre, hotel, and managed residences located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

RIL’s expansion into the hospitality segment comes after the oil and petrochemical giant disrupted India’s telecom and retail industries. It also comes at a time when the global tourism and hospitality sector is reeling under a deep crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“RIIHL will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations,” Reliance said in a statement. Reliance’s newly acquired legacy property has 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, a 27-hole championship golf course, 13 tennis courts, and 14 acres of private gardens.

The property in one of the most convenient locations in Britain: 35 minutes from London and 7 miles from London Heathrow, the company statement said. According to Stoke Park’s official website, the estate has a recorded history of over 900 years and has been used as a private residence until 1908 when Nick “Pa” Lane Jackson purchased it and created Britain’s first country club.