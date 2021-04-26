STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fresh wave of COVID-19 may pull down growth below double digit: Ex Finance Secretary S C Garg

The Economic Survey projected a growth rate of 11 per cent, while RBI retained its growth forecast at 10.5 per cent for the ongoing financial year.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Secretary S C Garg on Monday said the fresh COVID-19 wave and consequent local lockdowns may bring down the economic growth to less than 10 per cent in the current fiscal.

Earlier this month, International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for the country in 2021.

The Economic Survey projected a growth rate of 11 per cent, while RBI retained its growth forecast at 10.5 per cent for the ongoing financial year.

As per the RBI estimates, economic growth expected to be 26.2 per cent in Q1, 8.3 per cent in Q2, 5.4 per cent in Q3 and 6.2 per cent in Q4 this fiscal.

Garg in a blog said the COVID-19 surge in the second wave and the flurry of restrictions imposed have dented the growth impulse for the year. "It is difficult to estimate the intensity and length of surge and virus caseload.

How the government handles its response to this unfolding tragedy, the kind of restrictions which the governments might put in place and how the people respond will determine the impact on both demand and supply," he said.

The first-quarter growth is expected to be tempered around 15-20 per cent as against a contraction of about 24 per cent during the same period last financial year.

In the absence of a fresh wave, he said, the growth would have been in the range of 25-30 per cent.

Giving assessment for the entire financial year, he said, "At this point of time, 2021-22 growth going down to a little below 10 per cent looks quite real".

While praising the idea to junk national lockdown, he said the nuanced approach used so far is likely to limit the monthly damage to less than 0.5 per cent compared to 4 per cent contraction a month had there been complete lockdown.

"The type of restrictions imposed in parts of the country this year will not impact primary sector economic activities (agriculture, mining etc.) more or less. Secondary sector economic activities (manufacturing, utilities, construction etc. ) will also have only a minor bruising," he said.

Observing that the restrictions imposed are concentrated on the tertiary sector like retail, hotel, personal services, education etc, he said those economic activities that have been digitalised like IT services, telecom, financial services and retail and distribution may not be impacted largely.

"One can only make a broad-brush assessment of the economic impact of surging COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed. My assessment suggests that production/value-added is only marginally negatively impacted in the primary, secondary, government and digitalised tertiary sectors, which makes up about 75 per cent of GDP," he said.

The remaining 25 per cent of GDP, by and large in the non-digitalised contact intensive services, will have a more serious impact, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COIVD 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp