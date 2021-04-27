STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dr Reddy's expects first lot of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V by May end 

'We are targeting to have the first batches imported by Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May,' A Dr Reddy's spokesperson said.

Published: 27th April 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sputnik V, Russia covid-19 vaccine,

Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccineSputnik V,on Tuesday said it expects the first lot of stock from Russian Direct Investment Fund by May end.

In September 2020, Dr Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of SputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Later, it was enhanced to 125 million. "We are targeting to have the first batches imported by Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May," A Dr Reddy's spokesperson said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev in a virtual press conference recently said he expected over 50 million doses of SputnikV vaccine to be manufactured in India by this summer.

He had said RDIF has tied up with five drug companies for the vaccine and is looking at a couple of more firms for the possible production pacts. Once available, SputnikV will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus.

In January, DCGI had given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

"We expect Domestic Manufacturing to ramp up from Q2. We are not able to confirm on the first lot size at this time," Dr Reddy's official further said.

A senior official of Dr Reddy's said the vaccine will be imported in a frozen condition from RDIF maintaining -18 to -22 degree celsius.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Reddy COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp