STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 350 points in early trade; Nifty tests 14,750

The 30-share BSE index was trading 351.06 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 49,295.20. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 95.30 points or 0.65 per cent to 14,748.35.

Published: 28th April 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 350 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 351.06 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 49,295.20. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 95.30 points or 0.65 per cent to 14,748.35.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, SBI, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 557.63 points or 1.15 per cent higher at 48,944.14, and Nifty surged 168.05 points or 1.16 per cent to 14,653.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,454.75 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,463.44 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, there are some consistent trends in the market now.

"One, despite the bad news on the COVID front, the market has been maintaining the upside momentum. Two, FIIs have been consistent sellers (above Rs 10,000 crore in April, so far) and DIIs have been consistent buyers. These trends are likely to continue in the short run and markets are likely to remain strong," he said.

It appears that markets are looking into the post-second wave scenario which is likely to emerge in May, he noted, adding that global support to markets continues with positive economic data from the US.

The FOMC comment expected later in the day is likely to reaffirm the US Fed's accommodative stance, imparting further resilience to markets.

"Meanwhile, Q4 results continue to be good. Axis Bank's numbers confirm the trend of leading private sector banks growing their market share. Early bird midcap results are much better than expected. Midcaps are likely to outperform in the coming days," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the red. Bourses on Wall Street ended with losses in overnight sessions.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.09 per cent lower at USD 65.82 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp