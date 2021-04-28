STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS, Cognizant, Accenture top the LinkedIn list of best workplaces for 2021

As per the LinkedIn survey, the emergence of the remote workplace model has especially made the tech services firm a favourite among the employees

Published: 28th April 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

work from home

Image used for representational purpose

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro are some of the top workplaces in India in 2021, as per a survey by professional networking platform, LinkedIn

With the rapid acceleration of digitization undertaken by many sectors, the IT firms have provided a positive revenue guidance outlook for FY22 and expect a double-digit growth and expansion in operating margins. The IT service majors have also stated that the hiring momentum will remain strong during this fiscal with skill-based talent in demand especially as the companies grow their digital businesses.
  
As per the LinkedIn survey, the emergence of the remote workplace model has especially made the tech services firm a favourite among the employees since these companies have said that they are looking at a permanent hybrid model in the future.

India's largest IT services company, TCS, topped the list of 25 companies for professionals and adapted swiftly to the pandemic with flexibility and decisiveness: 75% of its staff will work remotely by 2025 as the software exporter leverages technology to create a "never seen before fungibility of talent". 

In a year when employers are cutting costs aggressively, TCS announced two salary increments for its workforce in six months and rolled out as many as 40000 campus offers. Attrition at the company was at an all-time low of 7.2% in the March quarter, as per the survey,

The US tech firm, Cognizant, which saw an increase in attrition in the last few quarters, was placed second on the list especially after it doled out bonuses and promoted nearly 25,000 employees last month. The company also remains focused on hiring more than 10,000 freshers this fiscal and training the workforce in digital skills.

Accenture was the third-best workplace as per the survey after it announced gender-neutral policies and hitting the revenue mark at pre-COVID levels.
  
Notably, construction major, Larsen&Toubro featured fourth on the list especially due to its no-layoff policy post-pandemic and doubling of health insurance for the current employees. Tech major, Infosys was the fifth top company to work for with the firm leveraging digital adoption wave and having announced various employee engagement programmes and commitment to hire more than 25,000 freshers.

The other top companies that featured on Linkedin's survey were Deloitte, Ernst AND Young, Wipro, Amazon, HDFC Bank, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, IBM, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, HCL tech, Aditya Birla Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, JP Morgan Chase Co, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Siemens, Axis Bank, Flipkart and NTPC Limited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Accenture Cognizant Infosys Wipro
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp