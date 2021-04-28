TCS, Cognizant, Accenture top the LinkedIn list of best workplaces for 2021

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro are some of the top workplaces in India in 2021, as per a survey by professional networking platform, LinkedIn.

With the rapid acceleration of digitization undertaken by many sectors, the IT firms have provided a positive revenue guidance outlook for FY22 and expect a double-digit growth and expansion in operating margins. The IT service majors have also stated that the hiring momentum will remain strong during this fiscal with skill-based talent in demand especially as the companies grow their digital businesses.



As per the LinkedIn survey, the emergence of the remote workplace model has especially made the tech services firm a favourite among the employees since these companies have said that they are looking at a permanent hybrid model in the future.

India's largest IT services company, TCS, topped the list of 25 companies for professionals and adapted swiftly to the pandemic with flexibility and decisiveness: 75% of its staff will work remotely by 2025 as the software exporter leverages technology to create a "never seen before fungibility of talent".

In a year when employers are cutting costs aggressively, TCS announced two salary increments for its workforce in six months and rolled out as many as 40000 campus offers. Attrition at the company was at an all-time low of 7.2% in the March quarter, as per the survey,

The US tech firm, Cognizant, which saw an increase in attrition in the last few quarters, was placed second on the list especially after it doled out bonuses and promoted nearly 25,000 employees last month. The company also remains focused on hiring more than 10,000 freshers this fiscal and training the workforce in digital skills.

Accenture was the third-best workplace as per the survey after it announced gender-neutral policies and hitting the revenue mark at pre-COVID levels.



Notably, construction major, Larsen&Toubro featured fourth on the list especially due to its no-layoff policy post-pandemic and doubling of health insurance for the current employees. Tech major, Infosys was the fifth top company to work for with the firm leveraging digital adoption wave and having announced various employee engagement programmes and commitment to hire more than 25,000 freshers.

The other top companies that featured on Linkedin's survey were Deloitte, Ernst AND Young, Wipro, Amazon, HDFC Bank, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, IBM, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, HCL tech, Aditya Birla Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, JP Morgan Chase Co, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Siemens, Axis Bank, Flipkart and NTPC Limited.