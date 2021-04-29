STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Axis Bank board approves re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO

The appointment will be subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders of the bank, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 29th April 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as its Managing Director and CEO for three years with effect from January 1, 2022.

"The board of directors of the bank...considered and approved the proposal relating to re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank, for a further period of 3 years, with effect from January 1, 2022 up to December 31, 2024," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment will be subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders of the bank, the filing added.

Chaudhry was appointed as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Axis Bank for a period of three years, with effect from January 1, 2019 up to December 31, 2021.

Prior to joining Axis Bank, Chaudhry was MD and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Axis Bank Amitabh Chaudhry
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp