STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey

According to ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2021: A Global Workforce View, almost 95 per cent of workers in India have felt concerns over their financial or job security during the pandemic.

Published: 29th April 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Work From Home

The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Financial and job security among workers in India has been shaken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the outlook remains broadly positive, according to a survey.

According to ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2021: A Global Workforce View, almost 95 per cent of workers in India have felt concerns over their financial or job security during the pandemic.

Yet, around the same number say they feel optimistic about the next five years in the workplace.

ADP Research Institute surveyed 32,471 workers in 17 countries around the world between November 17 and December 11, 2020.

The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19.

Of these impacts, half of the respondents (50 per cent) either lost a job, were furloughed or were temporarily laid off by their employer.

Almost a third took a pay cut (30 per cent), while a quarter (25 per cent) reduced their hours or responsibilities, it said.

ADP President (Asia Pacific) Peter Hadley said, "In a year when many businesses have had to shut temporarily or permanently, or significantly alter their operations, the effects of the disruption and uncertainty on the workforce have been profound."

Hadley further said that the challenge now for employers and HR teams is to find ways to harness the positives while, as far as possible, alleviating the negatives to ensure that staff stay upbeat and motivated.

Workers are more inclined to think that COVID-19 will have a positive rather than negative impact on issues such as obtaining greater flexibility and developing their skills.

"Although many people have been hard hit professionally, there's a sense that what has been an extremely dark cloud could have a silver lining in various ways when it comes to the world of work.

"Particularly in terms of accelerating the shift towards flexible working patterns or enabling workers to develop new skills....," Hadley said.

As per the survey, the respondents said if they were to lose their job, two-thirds of the workers surveyed were extremely or very confident that they could find another job offering the same job satisfaction (68 per cent), flexibility (65 per cent) or better pay (65 per cent) as their current one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp