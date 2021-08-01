STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dalal Street investors richer by over Rs 31 lakh crore this fiscal so far

Thanks to the optimistic investor sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies have zoomed Rs 31,18,934.36 crore to reach Rs 2,35,49,748.90 crore -- its record high level -- on July 30

Published: 01st August 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Analysts also said that Covid-19 vaccination drive is also adding to the bullish sentiment.

Analysts also said that Covid-19 vaccination drive is also adding to the bullish sentiment. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Equity investors have witnessed a wealth addition of more than Rs 31 lakh crore (Rs 31,18,934.36 crore) in the first four months of the current fiscal, helped by an overall bullish sentiment in the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex has jumped 3,077.69 points or 6.21 per cent during April-July this fiscal.

Reflecting an upbeat sentiment in the market, the benchmark had reached its all-time high of 53,290.81 on July 16, 2021.

It closed at its lifetime high of 53,158.85 on July 15.

Thanks to the optimistic investor sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies have zoomed Rs 31,18,934.36 crore to reach Rs 2,35,49,748.90 crore -- its record high level -- on July 30.

"Money flow and liquidity are the key factors behind investors' bullish sentiments," said Rahul Sharma, Co Founder, Equity99.

Sharma added that markets have performed extremely well post the sell-off in 2020.

The benchmarks have more than doubled from the lows of March 2020.

"Once the rally began, volatility dropped, and the bull market climbed significantly," he said.

In the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed Rs 90,82,057.95 crore to Rs 2,04,30,814.54 crore. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark had jumped 20,040.66 points or 68 per cent last fiscal, braving many uncertainties due to COVID-led disruptions.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "First, it is important to appreciate the fact that this is a global bull market. Except a few markets like Egypt and Iran, all other markets are experiencing a bull run. The major factors powering this rally are: huge liquidity that has been created by the leading central banks of the world, particularly the US Fed, the historically low interest rates and unprecedented retail investor participation. Of this, the huge global liquidity factor is very important." 

Analysts also said that Covid-19 vaccination drive is also adding to the bullish sentiment.

When asked if this market rally would continue, Vijayakumar said, "The biggest threat to the continuation of the rally is the excessive valuation in the market. At high valuations markets are vulnerable to corrections. Some presently unknown factor can trigger a correction, globally. If that does not happen, the global liquidity will keep markets resilient, or it may even take the markets forward." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalal Street BSE Sensex Equity99 Indian stock market Geojit Financial Services
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp